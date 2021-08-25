Aircon procurement for LLCH starts this week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Air conditioning units will soon be installed at the new building of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH).

Dr. Ronald Oporto, chief administrative officer of the LLCH, said they will already start with the procurement process this week using the P3 million allocation from City Hall.

“Actually, kung mahuman ang proper documentation sa bidding ani niya ug sa pag-purchase, then diha-diha dayon, makabutang na dayon ta sa atong mga air conditioning units,” Oporto said.

(Actually, as soon as we complete proper documentation for the bidding and purchase, we can already start to install the air conditioning units.)

Members of the Lapu-Lapu City Council approved a P3 million allocation for the purchase of air conditioning units that will be used at the new hospital building during their July 29 regular session based on a request made by Mayor Junard Chan.

In an earlier interview, Chan said air conditioning units were badly needed by the newly-constructed hospital whose rooms were designed to be fully airconditioned.

Air conditioning units will be installed at the different clinics, pharmacy, billion section, pedia ward and the hospital’s Malasakit Center. / dcb

