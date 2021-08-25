Magsayo hits on boxers’ critics in FB post

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) international featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo took to social media his thoughts on how people easily criticize boxers who didn’t live up to their expectations.

In a Facebook post, Magsayo said people will always find a way to criticize a boxer’s performance, regardless of the boxer’s performance.

“Pag bumagsak agad kalaban- tricycle driver. Pag magaling ang kalaban world ranked – mahina ang boxer na pinoy hindi dapat nilaban. Pag nanalo- chamba lang. Pag natalo- tanim daw kamote. Heheh san tayo lulugar nito bahala na kayo hahaha,” Magsayo said in a Facebook post on August 25, 2021.

Magsayo fought in the undercard of the Pacquiao-Ugas world title showdown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, scoring a knockout victory against Mexican Julio Ceja.

READ: Mark Magsayo knocks out Julio Ceja, earns title shot

The 26-year old Magsayo of Tagbilaran City, Bohol, is one of the victims of many Filipino boxing fans’ criticisms.

Not known by most boxing fans, Magsayo and most of the Filipino boxers train for months before their scheduled fight.

They subject themselves to harsh training, sparring, and a strict diet to prepare for a fight.

So it is not surprising that Magsayo vented out on social media on behalf of Filipino boxers like him, who sacrificed a lot to carry the country’s flag in the world boxing stage.

Meanwhile, Magsayo, who remained unbeaten with 23 wins and 16 knockouts, earned a world title shot after his victory.

He will likely face defending World Boxing Council (WBC) world featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. of the United States.

However, Magsayo revealed that he would also likely fight in the stacked WBO featherweight division next year.

In the meantime, Magsayo takes his much-deserved rest after his battle against Ceja.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy