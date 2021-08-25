Nadine Lustre sizzles sans makeup in Siargao

DALAGUETE, Cebu—A photo of a bare-faced Nadine Lustre showing us the simple side of her during a vacation in Siargao Island is making rounds online.

This, after a netizen, posted a photo of the ‘On the Wings of Love’ star on Facebook last August 24, 2021.

Netizens and fans of Nadine including the uploader of the photo Arah Conte were awed by the actress’ tanned skin and no make-up beauty.

Nadine was captured buying a favorite Filipino sauce from a sari-sari store in General Luna, the island’s capital.

Conte shared with CDN Digital that the workers in their store did not even recognize Nadine at first.

“Masaya po d nga Lang ako nag pa picture po kasi nahihiya ako. Hindi nman po kasi yng Iba di sya na kilala pero nung lumabas na po dn na po kasi nag tanong sakin kng si Nadine po ba yn tpos sabi ko Ou, tapos ayon na nag tatalon po kasi gusto pa picture kaso lang po nka alis na po,” she said.

She was also admired for her kind attitude towards the islanders.

Recently, photos of Nadine with rumored French boyfriend have also been circulating online.

The photo also gained mixed comments from netizens.

“Gusto nya lang talag simpleng life,na Hindi maibgay bigay ng mga bashers nyang gang lait lng ang Alam #nadinefan,” netizen Dyennyy Saah said.

Facebook user Kass DV commented,” Siargao looks good on her!”

Chean Fabros said, “Nadine nyo mukhang 15 hahahahahaha baby face yarns.”

Princess May Valencia del Rio wrote, “Beautiful and cute at the same time and very simple pa.”

Jheck Javier also wrote,” Still lookin’ fresh even without makeup.”

Mcqueenadeth Najoaneb said, “momsh why tulalers but still so pretty and hot.”

Vergel Heisenberg also said, “Siya jud ang morena.”

/rcg