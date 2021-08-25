DOH reports 13,573 new COVID-19 cases



MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported 13,573 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country’s total coronavirus infections to 125,378.

The DOH said the lower number of COVID-19 cases is due to lower testing laboratory output last Monday.

According to DOH, there are now 1,883,088 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. Of this number, 1,725,218 are recoveries and 32,492 are deaths. The DOH added 15,820 recoveries and 228 deaths in the count on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 25.5 percent of 46,193 people who were tested were found positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Monday.

All laboratories were operational on Monday but seven were not able to submit their data on time. According to the agency, the seven laboratories contribute 0.9 percent of samples tested and 1.0 percent of positive individuals on average based on data in the last two weeks.

The DOH also removed 176 duplicate entries, including 174 recoveries, from the case tally. A total of 152 cases earlier tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

READ NEXT:

Read more: https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1478659/doh-reports-13573-new-covid-19-cases#ixzz74YczNdCM

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy