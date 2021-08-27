Erik Matti’s ‘On the Job’ to premiere on HBO in September

From a 2013 Action/Crime Movie to a 6 part series featured in HBO GO Southeast Asia and Hongkong/Taiwan— Erik Matti’s “On the Job” has come a long way with a long list of international awards and recognitions. The first two episodes were shown as a film at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie is set in Metro Manila, drawing in the dark and twisted side of the city. To help those who are not familiar with the movie, here are a few of the most important characters of the movie/series.

Tatang/Mario played by actor Joel Torre, is now a worn-out assassin teaching his apprentice named Daniel. Mario spends his earnings from the assassinations for his daughter Tina, a law student and for his estranged wife.

Daniel, played by actor Gerald Anderson, Mario’s young and reckless partner sends his remittances to his family and spends the rest on goods (products that are not supposed to be available inside the prison) and privileges in prison. He treats Mario as a mentor and a father figure.

Both Mario and Daniel are actually inmates who get released temporarily from time to time in order to carry out political assassinations. After they murdered drug lord Tiu the case gets assigned to Francis.

Francis Coronel, played by actor Piolo Pascual, a young NBI agent, who gets assigned to the case involving the drug lord Tiu because of his father-in-law Congressman Manrique. Coronel’s father was also a police officer who died amid rumors of corruption.

The movie spirals down into a violent and dark realization for the characters that whether its inside or outside of prison they have no way out of this sick and disgusting world of assassination and dirty politics with useless law enforcers.

In the upcoming series they will also be tackling how fake news can easily sway the masses and make the majority believe that what they see online is the “truth”.

The “On the Job” series will premiere this coming September 2021 on HBO GO.

RELATED STORIES

‘On the Job 2’ to compete in Venice and premiere on HBO Go

Erik Matti’s ‘On the Job: The Missing 8’ chosen as PH entry to Venice Int’l Film Festival

Erik Matti says sound mixing for ‘On the Job 2’ done; film ‘ready for the world’ soon

/dbs