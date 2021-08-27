‘Rest in power papa’: Slain lawyer’s son delivers strong, touching message on FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — “Pildi ang pikon is what you always tell us. Na pikon sila nimo and you have won in my books.”

(Those who get angry lose is what you always tell us. They got angry at you and you have won in my books.)

This was what the 33-year-old son of slain Lawyer Rex Jesus Fernandez said in his message which was posted on his Facebook account on Friday, August 27, 2021, a day after his father was killed in an ambush.

Rex Rubens “RR” Fernandez, who is the third among the four siblings, said his father no longer needed to prove anything anymore, stressing that he already won at the expense of his life.

RR said his 64-year-old father had already showed to the Cebuanos what would likely happen to them should they fight for the oppressed.

Having seen how Fernandez touched the lives and listened to the people’s stories in times of need, the lawyer’s son said that he and his siblings were lucky to have him as their father.

“Da-og na ka (You won) You no longer need to prove anything anymore. You already showed Cebu that if you fight for the oppressed, the voiceless and the weak, they will try to shut you down. You’ve touched so many lives and listening to peoples stories about you being there for them in times of need made me realize how lucky we are to have a father like you,” he said in his message posted on Facebook.

He further said that his father won at the expense of his life as he stood his ground, making a point to the opposing side.

Knowing that his father wanted to be remembered, the lawyer’s son created a graphic design which he posted along with his message on the social media platform.

“It’s kind of hard to make this design pa coz i never thought of doing for you but I know that you want to be remembered in so many things: From a bisaya and romantic writer, to a solid human rights lawyer, a speaker that changes lives, a businessman, community organizer, a friend and most of all as a father,” the caption further read.

“Kahibaw mi naningkamot ka on your later years mamawi namo nila Ate Jappy, Ate Pula and Li-an. Rest assured your effort is not in vain,” it added.

(We know that you worked hard in making up to us Ate Jappy, Ate Pula and Li-an. Rest assured your effort is not in vain.)

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also condemned the killing of Fernandez and decried the brazen assault of a person’s right to life.

“CHR decries the brazen assault against a person’s right to life. No reason can ever justify any act that will arbitrarily deprive a person of their life,” said CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia in a statement that was released a day after Fernandez was killed.

“We have also seen numerous assaults against lawyers. It is tragic that those too in the legal profession have fallen victims to injustices and human rights violations that they have sworn to fight,” she added.

Guia said they will be sending a quick reaction team to conduct on the independent investigation on the incident, as she also emphasized that CHR urges government, who has obligations in upholding and protecting the rights of everyone, to swiftly act and investigate the case and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Fernandez was killed in a daring afternoon ambush along Duterte Street, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday, August 26.

He was sitting at the passenger’s seat and succumbed to gunshot wounds by a lone unidentified attacker at past 4 p.m.

