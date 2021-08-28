Ex-convict arrested with P272K worth of shabu; back in jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Raymond Rosales, 29, was released from the Cebu City Jail in January 2021 after spending more than two years in detention for an illegal drugs case.

But after enjoying seven months of freedom, he will again he serving another jail term following his arrest in a buy-bust operation on Saturday, August 28.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of the Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they recovered 40 grams of suspected shabu worth P272, 000 from the suspect’s possession.

Their operation was made at around 1 a.m. on Saturday just outside of Rosales’ home in Sitio Mabugnaw, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Caballes said they placed Rosales under surveillance for two weeks prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation.

The suspect, Caballes said, is able to dispose 60 to 100 grams of shabu per week to buyers in Barangays Kamputhaw and Sambag 1 and 2.

He is also listed as a high-value individual by policemen in Cebu City.

Caballes said that Rosales would source his shabu from a certain Totskie, who is a detainee at the city jail.

Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva, the city jail’s warden, said that he is in constant communication and coordination with the police to help in their anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Abueva said that he is also verifying information that Totskie is a detainee at the city jail.

Rosales is currently detained at the Abellana Police Station while police prepare a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 that will soon be filed against him./ dcb

