Cortes reports drop in Mandaue City’s active cases

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said they are now beginning to record a drop in the city’s active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

But he said “this is still not the time to be complacent as one wrong move would be inimical to us considering the volatility of the situation.”

Also, Cortes said his administration will continue to prepare for the worst and will continue to implement programs that will help to further reduce active cases here.

On Friday, August 27, the Department of Health in Central Visayas reported 135 new cases here bringing the city’s total active cases to 2, 041.

Mandaue City already logged a total of 10, 634 COVID-19 cases since last year of which 8, 289 have already recovered from their infection.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing on Saturday, August 28, that several localities in the country including Mandaue and the neighboring cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu will remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) until September 7 because of the number of active cases here.

Cortes said that in Mandaue City, “we are preparing for every eventuality that is why we prepared our 70 bed step down facility which will become an extension of our city hospital to house mild and asymptomatic patients.”

“Kini atong gi himo para ang atong COVID-19 beds sa atong hospital mahatag ngadto sa mga mas nanginahanglan ani nga mga severe cases,” he said.

(We are doing this so COVID-19 beds in the different hospitals can be given to those with severe cases of the infection.)

The city, he said, is also ramping up its vaccination efforts.

On Sunday, August 29, he will be leading the launch of their “BAKUNA, BAI,” a drive-thru vaccination campaign for the city’s drivers.

Cortes said they also plan to continue the implementation of the “TARA SHOTS, SA GABII” campaign for the A4 vaccinees while they will also allow walk-ins for A3 and pregnant women.

“All done with the view of vaccination all eligible population in the soonest time possible,”

In Cebu City, Councilor Franklyn Ong, who is also the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter, is asking city residents to remain in their homes during the duration of the extended MECQ.

“Akong gihangyo ang tanan nga magpabilin lang ta sulod sa atong panimalay kung walay importanteng lakaw ug sunod lang ta sa health protocols. Amping ug ampo ta kanunay,” he said.

(I am asking everyone to remain in their homes unless for important errands and let us all continue to observe health protocols. Let us all pray and take care of ourselves always.) / dcb

