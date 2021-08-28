Death waited for 50-year old employee in San Fernando town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He arrived for work early hoping to earn money for himself and his family. But before he could enter his workplace, a hail of bullets greeted 50-year old furniture worker Dewey Mangubat.

He did not survive.

The cold-blooded attack happened at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, in Purok Nangka III, Barangay Panadtaran in San Fernando town, southern Cebu.

Police Corporal Adrian Dipay, desk officer of San Fernando Police Station, said that Mangubat is a resident of Sitio Suico, Barangay Tonggo in San Fernando town.

Dipay said that the victim’s assailant remains unidentified as of this posting.

Mangubat was rushed to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police are still gathering information as to the identity of the suspect. They are also gathering security camera footage from Mangubat’s workplace to help in gathering more leads.

Dipay said that he has no information yet on what specifically was the job of Mangubat as well as the name of the company he is working.

Dipay added that as of this posting, they are yet to receive a report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

Police Major Janus Giangan, chief of San Fernando Police Station, on his report stated that when the station received information about the shooting he immediately dispatched a team of policemen to investigate.

However, when responding policemen arrived at the crime scene, the victim was already brought to the hospital.

Initial investigation showed that as Mangubat arrived at his workplace, he disembarked and attempted to park his motorcycle in a nearby parking area. It was at this juncture when a medium-built man, wearing a white shirt appeared and shot him. The suspect immediately escaped.

Giangan said that somebody witnessed the whole incident but has failed to recognize the suspect.

Dipay added that the suspect was wearing a face mask making it difficult for the witness to identify him.

He said that they are still looking for possible motives for Mangubat’s killing.

Dipay added that this was the second shooting incident in San Fernando for this month alone.

