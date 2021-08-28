Oplan Panghimangno and Sita effective in lowering COVID-19 cases in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The strengthened coordination between the city police, the government, and the community were among the effective ways imposed by Mandaue City that resulted in the lowering of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Through its Oplan Panghimangno and Sita, residents learned to discipline and protect themselves from the threat of COVID-19.

As of August 27, the Department of Health in Central Visayas has recorded 135 new cases in Mandaue City bringing its total number to 2,041. On the same day, DOH-7 has also recorded 60 additional recoveries bringing its total recoveries to 8,289. Also, two deaths were recorded with 304 total.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that most Mandaue residents are now disciplined based on their nearly month-long enforcement of health protocols.

”Sa tabang sa atoang city health, contact tracers, sa mga kapitan, gi intensify na gyud nato ang atoang operations giabagan sa atoang barangay officials ug force multipliers,” Villaro said.

(With the help of our city health, contact tracers, barangay captains, we intensified our operations with the help of our barangay officials and force multipliers.)

“Involved na gyud sila, naa say uban nga no need na kay makita na sa stations nga ang mga kapitan, naa na silay kaugalingon nila nga operation unsaon pag control sa mga taas nga COVID cases nila,” she added.

With regard to the extended Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) status in the city, Villaro said that they will continue to intensify their awareness efforts, in constantly reminding the people of the existing health protocols in the city, and giving violators warnings to follow before filing Disobedience charges.

Since August 1 until today, August 28, Mandaue police recorded at least 47 arrested individuals for illegal gambling, especially tigbakay (illegal cockfighting) from 14 operations they conducted.

For their city ordinance on drunkenness, 21 individuals were arrested.

For now, Villaro could not provide figures of rescued minors for failing to follow the curfew as well as the number of Disobedience charges they have filed.

Villaro said that they have been intensifying their Oplan Panghimangno and Sita in public places like terminals, restaurants, markets, and public utility vehicles (PUVs) where most of the violators come from.

The city police are also intensifying their anti-criminality campaign including illegal drug activities, illegal gambling, illegal possession of firearms, and others.

Villaro also appealed to the public to sustain their discipline by taking care of themselves and be conscious of their own safety and of their respective families. /rcg

