Condominium denounces insinuations linking Fernandez’s death to unresolved issues with them

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bamboo Bay Condominium Corporation (BBCC) has denounced any insinuations linking the death of lawyer Rex Jesus Mario Fernandez to unresolved issues the latter had with the condominium management.

Fernandez recently staged a hunger strike as a sign of protest against the management for cutting off his water supply.

Fernandez, 64, was on his 13th day of hunger strike on the day he was killed on August 26 in a daring ambush.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Fernandez said the management of the condominium allegedly disrespected the order of the court not to cut off his water and power supply.

The lawyer said that he would continue to go on hunger strike until the management obeys the law or until he dies.

READ: Cebuano lawyer goes on hunger strike

“While he recently staged a hunger strike over unresolved issues, we already started a dialogue moving forward. We denounce any insinuations linking his death to the issue,” read part of BBCC’s statement.

Despite that, the management said that they were shocked to learn about his “brazen killing.”

BBCC also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family, citing that Fernandez is a member of their community.

“Atty. Fernandez is a member of our community. This is a horrific and senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to his family,” it said.

“We join the call for justice and echo the cry of the family of Atty. Fernandez that justice will not be served until people responsible for his killing are punished,” it added. /rcg

