Govt to help around 300 workers affected by Fooda’s closure

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 300 workers will be affected by the impending permanent closure of Cebu-based supermarket chain Fooda Saversmart, the labor department reported.

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) confirmed that the management of Fooda and its parent company, O&N Town Center Corp., filed for permanent closure due to “financial losses” last August 23.

A total of 305 employees will be displaced, of which 243 are directly hired by Fooda while the remaining 62 are from O&N Town Center Corp.

“The Department is ready to render assistance to affected workers,” said Luchel Taniza, information officer of DOLE-7, in a text message.

Taniza said they will conduct profiling of the affected workers to determine the needed interventions.

“From the profiling, we will get to know who needs assistance under our Livelihood program and Employment Facilitation (referral to PESO / Public Employment Service Office if they want to work). There might be some of them who will need further trainings so we could also refer them to our partner agencies like TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) Employment Facilitation Program,” she added.

Earlier this week, Fooda announced on social media that they will be closing all their branches after operating for 19 years.

The supermarket chain is currently having a close-out sale for all their items until September 22 or “until supplies last.”

Fooda has at least five operating branches in Cebu, three of which are in Cebu City – along Gen. Maxilom Avenue, V. Rama Avenue in Barangay. Guadalupe, and in Barangay. Kasambagan.

The other two branches are in Barangay Linao in Talisay City, and in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

