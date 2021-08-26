Fooda Saversmart says goodbye after 19 years

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another business in Cebu is shutting its doors as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on this year.

Beloved Cebuano supermarket brand Fooda on Thursday, August 26 announced that they would be closing all their branches in Cebu.

“Thank you for supporting us for the past 19 years!” the company said in a post on social media.

As a result, their stores will be holding a ‘closing out sale’ until September 22 ‘or until supplies last’.

The announcement triggered an outpouring of sadness from netizens who associated the grocery store with their childhood memories and thanked them for the service they provided over the years.

Among them was Hong Kong-based Filipino music artist Raki Vega, who was the voice behind the supermarket’s first radio jingle.

“Thank you for your great service Fooda Saversmart ! It has been a great honor to have sung your original radio jingle. I am so sad with this news. God bless you all. Love from HK,” Vega commented.

Others can’t help but to also sympathize with Fooda’s workers.

Presently, Fooda has at least five operating branches in Cebu, three of which are in Cebu City – along Gen. Maxilom Avenue, V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Guadalupe, and in Barangay Kasambagan.

The other two branches are in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, and in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

