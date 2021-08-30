Talamban cop chief’s call to residents: Be disciplined, do your part in addressing pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of Talamban Police Station renews call to residents under their jurisdiction to be disciplined enough and do your part in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police Major Alvin Llamedo, Talamban Police Station commander, said this because addressing the COVID-19 problem should not only be shouldered by the police but also the residents.

Llamedo made the call after the the reported COVID-19 deaths in mountain barangays where at least eight barangays under the station were included in the list of the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

The barangays listed under the Police Station 8 with COVID-19 deaths are Adlaon, Agsungot, Bacayan, Binaliw, Cambinocot, Guba, Pit-os, Pulangbato, and Sirao.

According to the August 26 data of the EOC, there are at least 26 reported COVID-19 deaths from these barangays.

READ: EOC reports more deaths in mountain barangays

However, Llamedo said that this was expected because their station had at least 17 barangays under them with only one urban area which was barangay Talamban.

He further said that this did not mean that they were not implementing the health protocols being imposed in the city.

“Regarding sa police, wala natay pagkulang. Ang akoang nakita kay ang pagkagahig ulo sa mga tawo. Usahay ang pulis lang nato ang bantayan ba. Unya kining problemaha, dili ni police ra, kitang tanan ani,” Llamedo said.

(Regarding the police, we have no shortcomings. What I observed is that residents are still hardheaded. Sometimes, they watch for the presence of the police. This problem is not solely shouldered by the police. It is ours.)

“Usahay ireklamo pa ta nila sa EOC nga sobra ra sad ka strikto pero wa nila hunahuna-a nga ang atoang pagkastrikto, para ra nato,” he added.

(There are some times that they complain to EOC that we are so strict. They did not consider that our sternness is for everyone’s sake.)

Llamedo said that every barangay that had an increase in COVID-19 cases was visited and monitored together with the barangay officials.

In fact, in Talamban, the barangay which he said had the most cases within their areas of jurisdiction, they did conduct an evaluation to know what was the possible cause of the transmission there.

Apart from that, they also have at least 50 police personnel including the 30 augmented personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion who man all the barangays under their jurisdiction for 24 hours.

With their continuous operations, Llamedo said that they average at least 30 to 40 apprehensions of violators per day in 17 barangays under their watch.

From their apprehensions, the majority of violations fall on failure to follow the curfew and not wearing of face mask.

He also observed that most parents and guardians were responsible enough in ensuring that their children would not loiter outside their areas.

He, however, added that they had lesser apprehensions and rescues for the past few days.

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy