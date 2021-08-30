Rescuers save 3 quarry workers in landslide in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY – Authorities rescued a family of three following a landslide in Barangay San Jose in Getafe town, Bohol on Monday afternoon, August 30.

Franco Torremocha, 46; his live-in partner Elizabeth Cuajao, 32; and their five-year-old son were quarrying limestone when the landslide occurred at around 2:50 p.m., said Police Corporal Rowel Botero, investigator of the Getafe police.

The family worked as laborers in a small quarry in the village, at least four kilometers away from the town proper.

Policemen immediately responded and conducted a rescue operation.

The three individuals were brought to the President Carlos P. Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon town for treatment of the minor injuries they sustained.

JPV

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy