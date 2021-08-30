Rescuers save 3 quarry workers in landslide in Bohol
TAGBILARAN CITY – Authorities rescued a family of three following a landslide in Barangay San Jose in Getafe town, Bohol on Monday afternoon, August 30.
Franco Torremocha, 46; his live-in partner Elizabeth Cuajao, 32; and their five-year-old son were quarrying limestone when the landslide occurred at around 2:50 p.m., said Police Corporal Rowel Botero, investigator of the Getafe police.
The family worked as laborers in a small quarry in the village, at least four kilometers away from the town proper.
Policemen immediately responded and conducted a rescue operation.
The three individuals were brought to the President Carlos P. Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon town for treatment of the minor injuries they sustained.
