Ellen Adarna slams netizen on money and happiness comment

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Cebuana actress Ellen Adarna slammed a netizen who commented on her Instagram video of son Elias and fiancé Derek Ramsay playing “fistfight.”

The netizen with username @posadaserwin seemed to have responded to Adarna’s caption to the post which says, “Happy Sunday! @ramsayderek07 #playtime #boystime #masculineenergy,”

The netizen wrote, ‘Happy ka kc daming pera.”

Adarna, who was clearly annoyed by the comment, responded to the netizen.

“Marami din akong kilala na marami pera pero di happy. Bakit? Lahat ba ng mahihirap di masaya? Lahat ba ng mayayaman masaya? Pag sa pera mo binabase ang kasiyahan, di ka talaga masaya,” Adarna wrote.

(I also know a lot of people, who have money but are not happy. Why? Are all poor people not happy? Are all rich people happy? If you base happiness on money, then you really would not be happy.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna (@maria.elena.adarna)

She was backed by her fans and followers.

In the video, Adarna was filming Elias and Derek playing “fistfight” while watching the fight of Filipino champ Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas.

RELATED STORIES

Derek Ramsay thanks Ellen Adarna for ‘bringing so much happiness’ into his life

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay to get married this year, recall their ‘awkward’ first kiss

Derek Ramsay’s parents got COVID-19, now recovered: ‘Scariest thing I’ve experienced’

Ellen Adarna shares sweet moments with her little masseuse

Ellen Adarna exacts revenge with video of sleeping Derek Ramsay

/dbs