Taft Properties achieves complete vaccination for all employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Taft Properties accomplished another milestone after the leading real estate developer completes the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to all its employees and personnel last August 19, 2021.

As part of their commitment to ensuring the safety of their workforce and aligned to their mission of changing the way we live, not just by developing the finest housing communities for professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and retirees, the Cebuano developer organized an initiative to vaccinate all their employees to strengthen their defense against the ongoing health crisis.

The vaccination campaign was led by Jack Gaisano, Chairman and President of Taft Property Venture Development Corporation, who was the first one to get inoculated.





















Read more: Taft Properties tops off Symfoni Bossa Tower on a high note despite the pandemic

The vaccination initiative was done in three batches which kicked off last July 7, 2021, and culminated on August 19, 2021.

First Batch Vaccination

1st Dose- July 7, 2021

2nd Dose- August 4, 2021

1st Dose- July 7, 2021 2nd Dose- August 4, 2021 Second Batch Vaccination

1st Dose- July l3, 2021

2nd Dose- August 11, 2021

1st Dose- July l3, 2021 2nd Dose- August 11, 2021 Third Batch Vaccination

1st Dose- July 22, 2021

2nd Dose- August 19, 2021

With the recent increase of positive cases across Cebu, Taft Properties has also implemented office guidelines to stay committed to the health and well-being of its manpower.

During the Modified Enhance Community Quarantine, the company followed a 50% labor force in the office-site while the other 50% are provided with the option to work from home.

As today’s action demonstrates, safeguarding the health, safety, and welfare of all the employees at work remains the company’s top priority.

Read more: Gaisano-led Taft Properties showcases Cebuano craftsmanship in summer exhibit















Taft Properties employees who reported back to the office were also required to follow the company’s safety protocols against Covid-19 which included keeping a healthy physical distance of at least one meter, minimizing the need for physical meetings and instead were done virtually and deferring workplace events and social gatherings aside from imposing the proper wearing of masks and face shields when inside the work premises.

As today’s action demonstrates, safeguarding the health, safety, and welfare of all the employees at work remains the company’s top priority.

Read more: East Gate of Taft Properties tops off

ADVERTORIAL