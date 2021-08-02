Taft Properties tops off Symfoni Bossa Tower on a high note despite the pandemic

Unit owners of Symfoni Bossa Tower are months ahead of experiencing a convenient city living as Taft Properties tops off Symfoni Nichols’ second tower ahead of schedule.

The topping-off ceremony was held last July 30, 2021 at the Bossa Tower, Nichols Heights in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, which is 2 months ahead of its construction schedule.

Myra Lynn Gilig, Taft Properties vice president and COO, said that this milestone of producing advance schedule updates for the project despite the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic was a result of the harmonious coordination between Taft Properties and its contractors.

“The topping off should have happened by September of 2021. We are lucky because the Vineyard Construction, the people did not have problems with COVID (-19),” Gilig said.

“I would attribute it (topping off ahead of construction schedule) to the methodology, the management of the contractor and the close coordination with Taft (Properties),” she said.

The event was graced by Taft Properties executives Justin Gaisano and Jason Gaisano.

Some of the event’s highlights included the ceremonial dig and the release the official topping off panel by executives from Vineyard Construction, IVM Phils Services and Contractor, and Taft Property.

Venture Development Corp. such as Architect Eusebio Pason, AS Enriquez Engineering & Consultancy project manager; Engineer Geffrey Allison Abillar, Vineyard Construction project manager; Engineer Rochan Montano, Vineyard Construction project in charge; Engineer Christian Lumbo, IVM Phils. project manager; Engineer Ferdenand Arendain, AS Enriquez Engineering & Consultancy MEPF head; Engineer Antonio Cortes, AS Enriquez Engineering & Consultancy head of quantity surveyor; Engineer Almer Tanudra, AS Enriquez, Vineyard Construction MEPF head; Engineer Eladio Ebe Belotindos, Engineering & Consultancy VP for technical operations; and Engineer John Lee Mangubat, Taft Property Venture Development Corporation project manager.

Symfoni Bossa, a 12-storey residential tower with 645 studio units, is part of Taft Properties’ projects targeted at the middle income market segment.

Its finished units have a floor area of 20 sq. m. priced at P3 million.

Currently, 70 percent of the total project units are already sold. Dominating this percentage are units acquired by young professionals who are 30 to 45 years old. This age group can be divided into two classes, the locally employed and the self-employed. Locally employed homeowners are mostly in the managerial position or supervisory level while the self-employed yuppies run their own business or work as freelancers in certain industries.

With its location adjacent to residential areas and at the same time near the city center where most people work, it appeals to the local market.

According to Gilig, Symfoni also appeals to the BPO workers who have a very big appetite for investment.

“These are all studios, and this is realy good for investment. The market has changed now with the pandemic but eventually, when it’s available, you can also rent it out,” Gilig said.

With the target to complete and hand-over units on Quarter 2 of 2022, Symfoni Bossa promises fully finished units with additional deliverables which they call as “Crafted Comforts”. This include lower light switches – a more accessible light switch to every family member, no-drip countertops – raised profile edges on sink countertops which prevent liquids spill to the floor, soft close cabinets – self-closing cabinet doors equipped with silent and soft close hinges, ensuring the quietness in your home, lever-type door handles – with an easier grip and requiring less effort to operate than doorknobs.

According to Gilig, the third installment of the Symfoni Tower series is already in the pipeline. They are looking at a separate location for this upcoming project but with the same environment as Symfoni Nichols, a residential area which is accessible to transportation.

Symfoni Nichols is a project of Taft Properties, the property development arm of the Gaisano family’s Vicsal Development Corp., which is the company behind the Metro Gaisano chain of stores.

Taft’s portfolio includes premium residential communities in and out of Cebu such as the Horizons 101, Soltana Nature Residences, Cera at Citation and Citation Residences in Laguna and East Gate at Cebu Business Park.