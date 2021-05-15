East Gate of Taft Properties tops off

Cebuano developer Taft Properties celebrated another milestone as it tops off its premier residential and commercial building called the East Gate.

East Gate, Taft Properties commercial beacon, is their embodiment of the company’s vision of creating a MictroTownship concept which integrates business, residential, retail, and recreational facilities, giving unit owners the advantage and convenience of being just minutes away from everything in the community.

The topping off was held at the East Gate Showroom, at Cardinal Rosales Ave., corner Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City. The activity was led by Chief Operating Officer Myra Lynn Gilig and Jason and Justin Gaisano of Taft Properties including Megawide Construction Corp., Casas Architects Inc., D.A. Abcede and Associates, and Taft Property Development Ventures Corp.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella and Vice Mayor Micheal Rama also graced the event via Zoom as Taft continued to follow guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 (IATF) to ensure everyone’s safety.

With over 41 floors, East Gate tower 1 has a height of 130.8 meters.

Once complete East Gate will have four towers. It will have condominiums, offices, and a hotel anchored by EastGate Shoppers, their notable retail solution that puts enterprises in the way of a ready and sizable customer base.

According to Jason Gaisano, the topping off marks the company’s vertical journey despite the odds in this time of the pandemic as they continue to stay committed on delivering properties that will cater to the Cebuano market.

/dbs

