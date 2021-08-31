GAB to train personnel on proper handling of hematoma machines for contact sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will soon train and distribute personnel who will demonstrate the proper use of their newly procured hematoma screening machines that are to be distributed to several areas in the country, including Cebu.

The newly procured machines serve as additional safety measures for professional combat athletes.

During GAB’s monthly press conference, Dr. Redantor Viernes, the agency’s medical section chief, said that their hematoma machines use infrared technology to scan any signs of clotting in the brain of pro combat athletes after their respective fights.

“It’s an infra scanner that uses infrared light. It can scan up to 3.5 centimeters from the surface for blood accumulated inside the brain. It is very important for combat sports and non-combat sports also. It’s because there are also collisions in football, road mishaps in cycling and other sports,” said Viernes.

Viernes added that the hematoma scanning machines will be distributed to Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and other key places.

“We want to put additional safety measures. That will be used for emergency situations to tell if there’s a brain hemorrhage. It will not replace CT scan, but an additional layer for safety measures,” added Viernes.

GAB officials supervising any combat sports like boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will be equipped with this machine and will routinely scan every athlete after their respective bouts.

Viernes added that they prioritize Cebu and Davao to receive the scanners considering since these major cities are regularly promoting fight cards amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scanners are part of the expanded Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between GAB and the Department of Health (DOH) to provide free medical and neurological services for the 1,542 licensed and professional combat sports athletes in the country.

Recently, GAB and DOH renewed their MOA to continue the program that started three years ago. /rcg

