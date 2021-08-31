Jessa Zaragoza after workout: ‘Parang di ko yata kaya’

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Singer, and actress Jessa Zaragoza shares a very relatable workout struggle in a photo she uploaded on her Instagram account.

The 42-year-old mom is recently sharing her fitness journey with her Instagram fans and followers.

She shared a post-workout photo along with a very familiar line from her own hit song titled ‘Bakit Pa’ which goes “Parang di ko yata kaya.”

“Workout kanina with Coach @mark_fitnesstrainer

Hirap!!!😩 Pramis, napakanta ako,

“Parang di ko yata kaya” 🎵🎶🎵😭 ” she wrote as a caption.

Netizens were entertained by the caption which is evidently shown in Zaragoza’s face in the photo.

Instagram user @gingerwaild commented, “Hahaha naisingit ang mega hit eh!”

Another user @bibiana_scented_candle wrote, “I can hear you singing 😂”

“Still my #1 Filipino karaoke song.🙌,” said netizen

@snookyschinder92819.

And netizen with user @ced1qulous, “I can hear it now hahahahaha.”

