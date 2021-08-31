Jessa Zaragoza after workout: ‘Parang di ko yata kaya’

By: Doris Mondragon - Content Specialist August 31,2021 - 03:47 PM

Jessa Zaragoza/photo from her IG

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Singer, and actress Jessa Zaragoza shares a very relatable workout struggle in a photo she uploaded on her Instagram account. 

The 42-year-old mom is recently sharing her fitness journey with her Instagram fans and followers. 

She shared a post-workout photo along with a very familiar line from her own hit song titled ‘Bakit Pa’ which goes “Parang di ko yata kaya.”

“Workout kanina with Coach @mark_fitnesstrainer

Hirap!!!😩 Pramis, napakanta ako,

“Parang di ko yata kaya” 🎵🎶🎵😭 ” she wrote as a caption.

Netizens were entertained by the caption which is evidently shown in Zaragoza’s face in the photo.

Instagram user @gingerwaild commented, “Hahaha naisingit ang mega hit eh!”

Another user @bibiana_scented_candle wrote, “I can hear you singing 😂”

“Still my #1 Filipino karaoke song.🙌,” said netizen

@snookyschinder92819.

And netizen with user @ced1qulous, “I can hear it now hahahahaha.”

/rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: actress, Bakit Pa, Jessa Zaragoza, Parang di ko yata., singer, workout, workout struggles

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.