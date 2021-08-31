Jessa Zaragoza after workout: ‘Parang di ko yata kaya’
DALAGUETE, Cebu—Singer, and actress Jessa Zaragoza shares a very relatable workout struggle in a photo she uploaded on her Instagram account.
The 42-year-old mom is recently sharing her fitness journey with her Instagram fans and followers.
She shared a post-workout photo along with a very familiar line from her own hit song titled ‘Bakit Pa’ which goes “Parang di ko yata kaya.”
“Workout kanina with Coach @mark_fitnesstrainer
Hirap!!!😩 Pramis, napakanta ako,
“Parang di ko yata kaya” 🎵🎶🎵😭 ” she wrote as a caption.
Netizens were entertained by the caption which is evidently shown in Zaragoza’s face in the photo.
Instagram user @gingerwaild commented, “Hahaha naisingit ang mega hit eh!”
Another user @bibiana_scented_candle wrote, “I can hear you singing 😂”
“Still my #1 Filipino karaoke song.🙌,” said netizen
And netizen with user @ced1qulous, “I can hear it now hahahahaha.”
/rcg
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.