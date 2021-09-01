Mandaue bettors swarm lotto outlet where winning combo was bought

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Following the announcement of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday, August 31, that the solo bettor who won the P120-million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize bought his ticket in Mandaue City, people start swarming the lotto outlet in Barangay Centro near NOVO on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

According to other lotto outlets in the city, the lotto outlet near the NOVO was where the winner bought his ticket. However, the management of the lotto outlet denied this.

Nelson Dabajo, one of those who bought a ticket in the outlet, said he is happy that the winner is from Cebu and the ticket was bought in the city. He said this was the reason why he bought a ticket today.

Dabajo said he also wished to win the jackpot to be able to live a more comfortable life.

“Mangambition manggyud ta basta buhi lang ta ingun ana ra man gyud na ato life, nga maharuhay ta gamay nga dili sad ta ingun nga magpabilin nga lisod permi,” said Dabajo.

Domingo Conchas said betting in a lotto was just for fun but admitted that whenever he wins, the small amount would always go a long way.

“Lingaw-lingaw ra man na da kaguol, ug makadaug malipay pero kung mapilde maguol, dako og tabang og makadaug pero ang pildi” said Conchas. /rcg

