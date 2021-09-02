Mandaue turns over P400K worth of tablets to DepEd

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City goverment on Thursday, September 2, 2021, turned over 20 more tablets to the Department of Education in Mandaue City. This time the gadgets will be given to teachers of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) in the city.

Mayor Jonas Cortes led the turnover and handed the tablets, which were worth P400,000, to Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Mandaue superintendent.

Cortes said this was to help the city’s education sector especially in this time of pandemic.

Bongo said that the gadgets would be very beneficial to the teachers as they could now do their learning materials using the tablets. They can also communicate with their students using it.

Bongo said teachers must return the tablets every end of the school year.

Just like public schools, ALS’ school year will start on September 13, 2021. They are also implementing modular distance learning.

Last year, there were 1,629 enrollees.

Aside from the 20 tablets, the city has already turned over more than 20,000 tablets to DepEd-Mandaue last year for senior and junior students.

Cortes had said that his administration was committed in providing quality education to its students despite the pandemic.

Bongo, when interviewed before after the 2020-2021 school year, said that the donation of tablets was one of the biggest reasons why the school year was a success because the time and resources used in reproducing the modules were lessened as lessons were already uploaded to the tablets.

