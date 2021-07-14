95% of Mandaue students ‘serious’ with their classes amid pandemic — DepEd official

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Ninety-five (95) percent of students in Mandaue City were serious with their studies, according to a top official of the Department of Education Mandaue City Division (DepEd-Mandaue).

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, the DepEd Mandaue Superintendent, said for her, the school year 2020-2021 in Mandaue City was a success.

“For me, the school year 2020-2021 is successful because we have really continued upholding our school children, our learners with their education, so nagpadayun man gyud og pagtuon ato’ng mga kabataan amidst this pandemic,” said Bongo.

The school year 2020-2021 officially started in October of last year and will end this week.

Moreover, Bongo said based on their assessment for the first three quarters of the current school year, more than 95 percent of the students in Mandaue were serious in their studies because they have been submitting and getting their modules on time.

“Successful ra gyud gihapon kay based sa amo’ng assessment sa three quarters, kay every quarter naa man mi assessment, based ato sa amo’ng assessment sa first three quarters more than 95 percent of the students are really serious in their studies because they have been submitting their modules on time, getting their modules on time,” said Bongo.

Bongo said she has yet to receive the data for the remaining five percent. However, she said teachers have been giving interventions to these students.

She revealed that some teachers would personally visit the houses of their students and share their hotspots with them to make sure that the latter could participate in the online activities.

DepEd Mandaue has 66,000 enrollees this school year.

Bongo admitted that they have encountered challenges this school year such as reproducing modules. Also during the first two quarters, teachers find it difficult to communicate with their students. She said they have overcome the challenges as time goes by.

She said the donation of over 20,000 free tablets provided by the city government to some students was one of the biggest reasons why the school year was a success because the time and resources used in reproducing the modules were lessened as lessons were already uploaded to the tablets.

Bongo said that although face-to-face classes are still not allowed, they still continue to prepare for the modality just in case. /rcg

READ MORE: Mayor Cortes to meet with DepEd-Mandaue official regarding lost, damaged items in City Central School