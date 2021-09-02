Netizens react to Bea and Dom’s super sweet fotos

DALAGUETE, Cebu—A photo of Bea Alonzo sitting on Dominique Roque’s lap is making rounds online and netizens shared their mixed reactions to it.

This had also fans and supporters gushing with “kilig.”

Roque posted the first part of his photo dump from their Yosemite trip in the US on Instagram.

The post contains random photos of them and with their friends.

The hunk actor uploaded at least four sweet photos of him and his ‘hun’ Bea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Roque (@dominicroque)

Here are some of the netizens’ comments on the photo.

FB user Miguel Castañares commented, “Sa ka daghan lingkoranan nag ilog jud mo.”

Gamponia ChatDc also commented, “Bea sumosbra kana.. wla pkong tulog tas gnto bubungad sakin.”

“Ilabay nlang na ninyo ubang lingkuranan bea ug mag ing’ana naman lang d ay mu manglingkod!,” Rachel Marikit said.

Maritess Dermody wrote, “They look good together.”

A netizen with the username Enie Jel commented, “respito naman jan sa mga single.”

“Hay nako!! Dghn bakante lingkuranan kailangan pa jud mo sabak wa lami Ika bonding, ” said Rolly Bello Calandingan.

Joy Flores Harrington also said, “Bagay na bagay!! Punta na sa las vegas for a fast wedding at those little chapels there : ) tipid sa gastos hehe.”

The celebrity couple spent a month in the U.S last July. Their travels were recorded by the actress through her Youtube vlog. /rcg

