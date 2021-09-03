Motorists urged anew to drive carefully as rainy days are here

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — With the rainy season here, motorists are again reminded to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

Paul Gotiong, Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) spokesperson, gave this reminder to motorists after a road accident along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on a rainy Thursday morning, September 2, 2021, slightly injured both the driver and passenger of a motorcycle.

“For uncertain weather conditions, it is best to always drive with caution. Defensive driving is still the best practice to avoid accidents,” Gotiong said.

He also emphasized that motorists should not overspeed and to always wear the necessary protective equipment or gears.

“Make sure that our lights are ON especially during low visibility situations. Do not overspeed. Wear seatbelt for 4-wheel vehicles and wear helmet correctly for 2-wheel vehicles,” he said.

Gotiong’s reminder came as he emphasized that most of the road accidents nowadays were due to motorists’ reckless driving and disregarding of traffic lights.

It can be recalled that the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported a total of 1,453 recorded accidents in the city in the first half of the year, or from January to June, where at least four individuals died on the spot.

Based on the data, there was an average of 240 accidents per month, with the month of May logging the highest number at 278.

Gotiong earlier said that he found the number a ‘bit alarming,’ stressing that most of the accidents were high speed or critical resulting to the loss of lives and damage to properties.

