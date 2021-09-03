CMFC, stakeholders build houses for chosen Cebu City hinterland families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chosen families from 24 mountain barangays in Cebu City will have new houses before the year ends.

Police Major Chuck Barandog, chief of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) said that as of today, September 3, there are at least 15 families validated by the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Development and their respective barangay officials as less fortunate.

Barandog said that the project is part of their Police Community Relations initiative under the Barangay Help and Food Bank program of the Philippine National Police.

He said this is also their way of reaching out to areas that are hardly accorded services from the government, especially from the police.

Barandog said that this initiative does not use government funds nor logistics from the Philippine National Police. Rather, the program is financed through a partnership with different stakeholders.

The stakeholders, according to Barandog, sponsor the materials used in building the houses worth P400,000. Each house has a comfort room.

“This comes from the concerted effort of our advisory council, our advocacy groups, at the same time, our stakeholders who are willing to help…we consulted with stakeholders if they are willing to help, they then come up with said amount which is sufficient to build a house,” Barandog said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He added that they are also coordinating with the officials of the target barangays to help them in allotting land for the recipient families.

Barandog said a single house takes at least 26 days to build.

Last August 30, the CMFC and their stakeholders held a groundbreaking ceremony in Barangay Pamutan, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, wherein Roldan Saballe and his family were the first beneficiaries.

Barandog clarified that the CMFC will not be accepting donations for this cause. Instead, those who are willing to help or extend financial assistance may donate directly to the chosen family or to the stakeholders.

