PRO-7 to reopen Barangayanihan ‘food pantry’ on May 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Barangayanihan “food pantry” of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will open again on May 18.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 chief, said this after the PRO-7 joined on May 14 the online launching of a part of the Barangayanihan project — Barangayanihan Help and Food Bank.

Montejo said that this project was spearheaded by the Philippine National Police Chief, General Guillermo Eleazar.

He described the Barangayanihan Help and Food Bank project as a program of the PNP, which aimed to help those in need and to strengthen the police ties with the community.

He said that this would open partnerships with companies and individuals and that the donations for the project would not be limited to food items only.

He said the people could donate would be welcomed.

“Tanan na ni. Kung unsa’y mga gihatag sa mga kaigsuonan pud nato nga para sa mga kaigsuonan, mao pud atong ipaabot ngadto sa atong mga nagkinahanglan, kay duna man tay daghan donors sa karon nga ni suporta ani,” Montejo said.

(These include all. Whatever you donate that will be the ones that we will give to our those in need because we have many donors now who supports it.)

Montejo also said that although their resources for the project would be limited in the coming days, they would try to make sure that they could sustain this program.

“Daghan na og nang tabang nga dagko nga kompanya. Mga individual nga naay kaya, mga professionals, unya mga grupo-grupo bisan mga kabataan naa. Manghinaot ta nga katong uban sad, matakdan. Mao ni nindot nga makatakod,” Montejo added.

(There are many big companies who helped. There are wealthy individuals, professionals and youth groups. We hope that others will be infected to give. This is a nice way to be infected.)

