WATCH: Angel Locsin pokes fun at own ‘Sana Ngayong Pasko’ performance throwback

Before others could tease her for her “Sana Ngayong Pasko” performance from back then, Angel Locsin seemingly took the lead as she poked fun at it to welcome the “ber” months.

Locsin took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share with fans the clip of her singing Ariel Rivera’s song during ABS-CBN’s Christmas special back in 2007.

“Promise Sir [Rivera] hindi na po ako uulit,” the actress-philanthropist quipped. (I promise, Sir Rivera, I will never do it again.)

Locsin’s friends and husband, Neil Arce, were also quick to poke fun at the actress’ performance. For one, Arce commented, “Mag gogolf ako baka umulan stop!” (I am going to play golf and it might rain, stop!)

“Gusto ko ung pa-vibrato mo ats! Lolz,” comedian Vice Ganda, meanwhile, said. (I like your vibrato.)

Angelica Panganiban found Locsin’s hashtag “#imBerNa” hilarious, commenting on the video, “Hahahaha! imBERNA!!!”

“Hahhahahahahahahahah [laughing emoji] Malapit nanaman ang pasko!!!!!!” Bea Alonzo also commented. (Christmas is near again!)

Locsin tied the knot with longtime partner Neil Arce just last July. In mid-August, the two released their “not so o-fish-ial” wedding video for fans. /ra

