DepEd-7 to parents: Enroll kids before Sept. 13

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The top official of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) has urged parents and guardians to enroll their kids before the start of classes for the school year 2021-2022.

Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 Director, made the appeal to avoid inconvenience on the side of the teachers who would be preparing the modules.

As of Friday, September 3, 2021, Jimenez said around 1.3 million students had already enrolled in Central Visayas, both in public and private schools from kindergarten to Grade 12.

With only 10 days left before the start of classes on September 13, the regional director hopes that at least 700,000 more would enroll as they are expecting 2 million enrollees for the school year 2021-2022.

“Nag-awhag ko sa atong mga ginikanan nga magpa-enrol na sa ilang mga bata og sayo. Kay kasagaran man gud sa atong mga ginikanan magpa-enrol on the dot. Magkaproblema na pod unya ta sa preparation sa modules and all kay ang counting,” said Jimenez.

(I am appealing to our parents to enroll their children early. This is because most of our parents will enroll their children on the dot. Then we may have a problem on the preparation of the modules and all because of the counting.)

He said that it would be inconvenient on the part of the teachers, who supposedly prepared modules for their specific number of students enrolled prior to the start of classes, and then there would be additional students.

“Kaning maestraha supposedly iyahang andamon 30 ra unya nikalit lang og 50 [due to late enrollees]. So mag-add napod og 20. Di man pod pwede og maghimo daan or mag print daan nga wala pa maabot ang nagpa-enrol,” he said.

(The teacher would supposedly prepare 30 and then the count of the students suddenly became 50 [due to late enrollees]. So they have to add 20 more. They could not make the modules earlier or print earlier the modules when the one who is enrolled has not yet arrived.)

He said parents and guardians could enrol their kids in several ways apart from online enrollment, stressing that one could enroll by simply texting or calling the teachers or even fill out a form through the school guard.

Though they would still accept late enrolees, Jimenez said that they had been accommodating early registration since March this year though they started the enrollment last August 15.

/dbs

