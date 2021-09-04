LTFRB-7: Only operators, liaisons allowed to process franchise

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas or LTFRB-7 will only allow operators or liaison officers to apply for a franchise at their office.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., LTFRB-7 director, said this was to avoid fixers, who would ask for exorbitant fees for franchise applications to transact in the office.

“Gi-implement na na namo karon nga kon dili ikaw ang tag-iya sa sakyanan, dili ka pwede mag-transact sa LTFRB,” said Montealto.

(We have already implemented that now that if you are not the owner of the vehicle then you are not allowed to transact at the LTFRB.)

But the regional director clarified that operators, who might have liaison officers could authorize them to process the application provided that they could show the company’s ID, secretary’s certificate, and certificate of employment.

“Dayon dili pod pwede nga isa ka liaison hawiran niya tanan nga mga kompanya. Fixing gihapon na siya,” Montealto said.

(Then it is not allowed for one liaison officer transacting for all their companies. That is also fixing.)

“Kon ato ning i-implement, matarong ra baya gyud. Ato gyud na striktohon kay aron makatabang ta’g hunong aning corruption kay daghan kaayong kurakot,” he said.

If we are to really implement this, everything will be right. We will really strictly implement this so that we can help in stopping corruption because their are many corrupt people.)

He said that so far, the highest amount he had heard that fixers asked from operators was P500,000, which was way too high from the administrative fine of P520.

The regional director said the processing of the franchise would not take long, but he emphasized that everything had to go through the proper procedure.

“Naa la’y proseso. Siyempre i-publicized pa na nato sa newspaper for five days. Ang purpose anang pag-publish is to ensure nga kining sakyanan wala ni gipanag-iya sa uban.

(There is just a process. Of course, we will publicize that in the newspaper for five days. The purpose of publishing it is to ensure that the vehicle is not owned by others.)

“So after ana, duna dayon hearing nga ginatawag. I-hearing na namo kon kompleto ba ni og dokumento. Naa ba ni financial capability, naa ba gyud ni parkingan or garahi. Kana mao na atong proper procedure gyud,” he said.

(So after that, we will call a hearing. We will have a hearing to see if the documents are complete. Does he have the financial capability. Does he have a parking area or garage. That is really our proper procedure.)

“Maong daghan kaayong nangasuko sa akoa kay strikto kaayo ko sa mga ingon ana,” Montealto said.

(That is why there are many who got angry at me because I am very strict in doing this.)

While he warned the public or any individual who might attempt to negotiate with them in exchange for a franchise, Montealto said that he would go after fixers should they try to transact at their office.

Montealto urged the public to discreetly report to him at his office or any individual who might try to do such illegal activity in order for the agency to take legal action.

