TikTok enthusiasts can win up to P25,000 in SugbuanonKo TikTok Challenge

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Are you fond of making TikTok videos and visiting tourist destinations in Cebu Province?

Well, this one’s for you!

TikTok enthusiasts can get the chance to win as much as P25,000 by simply uploading videos that feature landmarks, tourist spots, places, food, products, culture, traditions, or anything that is distinctively ‘Sugbuanon’ found in the province.

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) launched the #SugbuanonKo TikTok Challenge as part of their month-long activities in celebration of Mandaue Business Month 2021 with the theme, “REV Up: REVive, REVisit, REVolutionalize.”

MCCI launched the said challenge in coordination with the provincial government, with the aim to rediscover and promote the province by urging Sugbuanons to “creatively transform their experiences into widely-relatable content through the social media platform, “TikTok.”

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, during her meeting with MCCI President Steven Yu this week, said the activity will be both exciting and educational.

Yu, in an interview with the Capitol’s media arm, Sugbo News, said anyone with a TikTok account is eligible to join provided that the criteria which are to feature anything that is distinctively ‘Sugbuanon’ and located in the province and Mandaue City will be followed.

TikTok enthusiasts can join as individuals or groups with a maximum of five entries each for the open-to-all challenge.

Each entry for features of places and landmarks must specify the location in the video descriptions.

Dance TikTok submissions must also use the province’s theme song, “Mabuhi Ka Sugbuanon,” and that composed or covers of song submissions must also be in Bisaya.

It has also been emphasized that the depiction of nudity, sex, and violence in videos is prohibited.

Participants must also comply with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) health standard protocols during the making of videos. /rcg

