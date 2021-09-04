Capitol, DPWH to start dredging 3 major tributaries in towns affected by flooding in 2020

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Cebu Provincial government, are set to start dredging the major tributaries in three towns severely affected by flooding last year.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia met with the DPWH officials in the Third District on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, to discuss the dredging of riverbeds in major tributaries in the towns of Balamban, Asturias, and Tuburan.

It can be recalled that Garcia, together with local chief executives and DPWH officials, conducted a post-flooding assessment last year and agreed to remove silt deposits in the major tributaries in the said towns on December 4, or two days after the severe flooding there.

In a report of the Capitol’s media arm, Sugbo News, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, officials agreed to start the dredging in Languyon River in the town of Tuburan, where at least 2,200 households in 20 barangays were affected by severe flooding last December.

With 54 barangays in the said town, at least P55 million worth of damages were noted due to the flooding – P40 million in infrastructure and P15 million in agriculture.

The report said that the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), along with the DPWH, is set to inspect the river to determine the area where dredging is needed.

Though they would be working first on the Languyon river in Tuburan, Garcia also asked the officials to identify areas where desiltation is needed in Combado River in Balamban and Guinabasan River in Asturias.

The provincial government and DPWH are set to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the said project. /rcg

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy