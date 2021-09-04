WATCH: Erik Matti drops ‘On the Job: The Missing 8’ 1st trailer for Venice film fest

Erik Matti has finally given fans the first look at John Arcilla, Dennis Trillo and more in the much-awaited “On the Job: The Missing 8.”

Matti posted the film’s special trailer for this year’s Venice International Film Festival via his social media pages yesterday, Sept. 3.

“The film will have its world premiere in Venice this [Sept.] 10. And will have an Asia-wide release as part of a 6-episode series this September 12 as an HBO Asia Original series on HBO GO,” the director announced.

“We needed all the help we could get. We couldn’t think of all the materials for the launch so we got the help of friends who can look at the film with fresh eyes and do a take on a trailer. And it turned out to be just awesome!” he added.

Matti credited Lyle Sacris for the trailer concept and direction, Bien Felix for editing, and Dan Matutina for title concept and design, among others.

The trailer focuses on Arcilla’s Sisoy Salas, a seasoned journalist who is seemingly trying to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances connected to the local government. Playing opposite him is Lotlot de Leon as Weng, another journalist who always tries to uphold the truth and often clashes with Salas due to their conflicting views.

Dante Rivero’s Pedring Eusebio, the mayor of La Paz, is, meanwhile, shown in the trailer as a powerful man who seems to be responsible behind “the missing eight.”

The trailer also shows a much clearer look at Trillo’s transformation as Roman Rubio, a prisoner who fell into the gun-for-hire business, similar to Gerald Anderson’s Daniel in the first film.

Also joining the cast are Christopher de Leon, Leo Martinez, Joey Marquez, Vandolph Quizon, Agot Isidro, Eric Fructuoso, Sol Cruz, Lao Rodriguez, Isabelle de Leon, Ina Feleo, Megan Young, Levi Ignacio, Carlos Siguion-Reyna and Andrea Brillantes.

Following the premiere of “On the Job: The Missing 8” at the said film fest, Matti’s “On The Job” series will exclusively premiere on HBO GO with six episodes telling the story of both the “On the Job” movies. /ra

