Over 200 Consolacion inmates fully vaxxed vs COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 200 inmates at the Consolacion Municipal Jail have already completed their COVID-19 inoculation schedule.

The local government of Consolacion, in a post on social media, announced that 94 percent of the jail’s population is considered fully vaccinated against the infection.

“94 porsyento o 243 ka mga Persons Deprived of Liberty o PDL sa Consolacion Municipal Jail ang nakakumpleto na sa bakuna batok sa COVID-19,” the post reads.

(94 percent of 243 Persons Deprived of Liberty or PDL at the Consolacion Municipal Jail already completed their vaccine against COVID-19.)

Quoting Jail Senior Inspector Mark Omega, warden of the Consolacion Municipal Jail, nine PDLs refused to get the vaccine, four were deferred or not advised to take the shots, and one is still on his first dose.

“Matud ni Omega nga nalipay kini nga silang tanang personnel sa Consolacion Jail ug hapit tanang PDL ang nakakumpleto na sa bakuna, ug gumikan niini, gibati niya nga luwas na sila sa kakuyaw sa pandemya,” the Lgu’s post said.

(Omega said he is happy that all personnel of the Consolacion Jail and almost all of the PDLs already completed their jabs and because of this they now fail safer pandemic.)

“Sigon usab ni Omega nga sama kanila, nalipay usab ang mga PDL sa ilang nakab-ot nga kalamboan gumikan kay sila milaum nga mabalik na sa umaabot nga pwede na silang mabisitahan sa ilang mga minahal sa kinabuhi.”

(Omega added that the PDLs are also happy because they are now looking forward to the resumption of visits by their loves ones.)

Consolacion Municipal Jail currently houses 257 prisoners.

Consolacion is a first-class municipality located approximately 15 kilometers north of Cebu City, and as of 2020 has a population of 148,012.

The municipality reported that as of September 4, a total of 22,950 residents have already received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, translating to an immunization rate of roughly 16 percent.

On the other hand, 38,112 individuals in Consolacion have also been jabbed with the first dose of the vaccine.

