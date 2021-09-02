Close to 400 inmates in Minglanilla get COVID vaccines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More inmates in Cebu are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the southern town of Minglanilla, at least 387 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) were inoculated against the infection on Monday, August 31, the local government reported.

The municipality, together with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), launched an on-site vaccination program in Minglanilla Municipal Jail on Monday for the inoculation drive.

“Kini nga kalihokan gipasiugdahan ni Mayor Elanito Peñapara ma protektahan ang atong mga piniriso,” portions of the post read.

(This activity is led by Mayor Elanito Peñapara to protect our inmates.)

Minglanilla is a first-class town located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

As of August 27, a total of 57,138 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to residents in Minglanilla.

Of this number, 18,201 were second doses which meant that 18,201 individuals in the town are already considered as ‘fully vaccinated’.

Talisay City, Minglanilla’s neighboring locality, has also started vaccinating prisoners in their city jail.

