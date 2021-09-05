GAB’s hematoma machines used for first time in PH boxing event

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) newly procured hematoma screening machines were utilized for the first time in a boxing event last Saturday, September 4 at the Urdaneta Sports and Cultural Center in Pangasinan.

The fight card was promoted Maria Laurita “Cucuy” Elorde, the daughter of Filipino boxing legend Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, and it featured 10 bouts including unbeaten Olympian Charly Suarez (8-0-0, 6KOs), who scored a fourth round knockout, against Lorence Rosas (9-6-2, 3KOs) in their non-title showdown.

According to GAB, it was the first time their agency provided a free hematoma testing onsite in a live boxing event since it was established in 1951.

“Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon sa kasaysayan nang professional boxing sa bansa at mula nang maitayo ang GAB noong 1951, nabigyan nang pagkakataon na makatanggap ng libre hematoma screening tests ang mga GAB-licensed boxers na lumahok sa boxing promotions ni Maria Laurita “Cucuy”Elorde sa Urdaneta Sports and Cultural Center, Pangasinan ngayon araw!” GAB said in a Facebook post.

(For the first time in the history of professional boxing in the country and since the GAB was established in 1951, GAB-licensed boxers, who participated in the boxing promotions of Maria Laurita “Cucuy” Elorde at the Urdaneta Sports and Cultural Center, had the chance to have free hematoma screening tests.)

The agency recently procured several of these machines that tests boxers right after the bout for any clotting or inflammation in the brain.

It is very crucial to save the boxers’ lives, said Dr. Redantor Viernes, the agency’s medical section chief.

Viernes also said that their hematoma machines use infrared technology to scan any signs of clotting in the brain of pro combat athletes after their respective fights.

Soon, Cebu along with Davao, and Cagayan de Oro will have its own hematoma screening machines which will be operated by GAB officials in the upcoming fight cards this year.

The free hematoma screening is part of the renewed expanded Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between GAB and the Department of Health (DOH) to provide free medical and neurological services for the 1,542 licensed and professional combat sports athletes in the country.

