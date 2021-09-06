Jason Momoa uncovers new Aquaman suit

Aquaman star Jason Momoa posted his new suit ahead for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on his official Instagram account on Sunday.

Aside from his signature superhero suit seen in the first movie, Momoa posted a first look at Aquaman’s “stealth suit” for the DC superhero sequel.

Momoa, who is reprising his role of Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman King of the Seven Seas, is said to be in London filming for the second movie.

Director James Wan also posted the pictures of Aquaman’s looks for the sequel on Instagram and even shared that the “stealth suit” is “Atlantean tech based on the cephalopod’s camouflaging ability.”

His new suit is a skin-tight metallic suit featuring hints of dark blue in addition to grey detailing on his arms and thighs.

“Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa said on his post.

Screenwriter David Leslie Johnson and Wan were inspired by Aquaman’s blue suit from the ’80s — the suit which was first seen in the 1986 Aquaman miniseries.

It was designed by writer and DC production designer Neal Pozner.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still in the middle of production and is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022.

