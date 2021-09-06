Another road rage incident in Mandaue: Bikers vs Multicab driver

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Another CCTV footage of a road rage incident involving bikers and a driver of a Multicab along the intersection of M. Quezon and P. Ouano Road in Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City is circulating online.

According to the driver of the Multicab, who requested anonymity, the bikers got mad after he sounded his horn while cruising along M. Quezon road on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

He also told CDN Digital that he was on his way to deliver an ordered lechon when the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m.

It can be seen in the video that one of the bikers approached the driver of the Multicab and got furious.

The driver said there were about seven or eight of them.

Before that scene, he said that the bikers were allegedly occupying the entire road so he had to blow his horn.

The driver admitted he kept sounding his horn and shouted at the bikers to move aside.

“After ana nga storya isug na kaayo sila. Ni attempt kog hunong para pasabton sila sa ilang sayup nga dili magpatunga pero geharangan ko diretso and sige panghagad sukmagay,” the driver told CDN Digital in an interview.

(After that, they really got angry at him. I attempted to stop my vehicle to let them understand that they were wrong in occupying the middle of the road, but instead they blocked me immediately and then challenged me to a fistfight.)

“Yes, tinood sigehan ko na sila og sirbato kay what if masaghiran kona sila, asa ko og ikabayad ana nila nga nanginabuhi ra pod ko sa kalsada,” he added.

(It is true that I kept blowing my horn on them because I was trying to avoid bumping them, because where can I get the money to pay them when I am only making living on the road.)

Cool lang ta mga ka-SIloy…WATCH: Here’s another CCTV footage of a road rage incident involving bikers and a driver of a multicab along the intersection of M. Quizon and P. Ouano Roads in Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City.According to the driver of the multicab, who requested anonymity, the bikers got mad after he sounded his horn while cruising along M. Quizon road on Sunday, September 5, 2021.He said he had to blow his horn because the bikers were allegedly occupying the entire road (see photo at the comment section).The driver admitted he kept sounding his horn and shouted at the bikers to move aside.“After ana nga storya isug na kaayo sila, ni attempt kog hunong para pasabton sila sa ilang sayup nga dili mag patunga pero ge harangan ko diretso and sige pang hagad sukmagay,” the driver said. “Yes, tinood sigehan kona sila og sirbato kay what if ma saghiran kona sila, asa ko og ikabayad ana nila nga nanginabuhi rapod ko sa kalsada.”CDN Digital is trying to reach out to the bikers involved in the video as of this posting. | Brgy Alang-Alang CCTV footage via Doris Mandragon, Paul Lauro Posted by CDN Digital on Monday, September 6, 2021

He also said that he was challenged to come out of his vehicle for a fistfight, but he refused to avoid causing further trouble.

“Kanang osa ra gyud maoy ni dul-it nako, unya ang uban naa ra man sa layo sige tudlo-tudlo diri nako kay lage panaugon ko kay one on one lage daw me atong dakong tao. Dili daw sila mulaban…wala gyud ko munaug kay lisud na kaayo,” he said.

(One of them really went near me, while the others were just pointing their fingers at me from afar because they wanted me to come out of the vehicle and engage the big one on a one-on-one fistfight and they would not intervene…I did not heed their challenge because it would cause more problems.)

He said he planned to report this to the police and have this recorded in the police blotter.

CDN Digital is trying to reach out to the bikers involved in the video as of this posting.

RELATED STORIES

Road Rage can be avoided. Here’s how

Noted Cebuano cyclists on road rage issue: Never let emotions and anger take over

Road rage incident in Mandaue: Motorist punches traffic enforcer for issuing him citation ticket

WATCH: Biker road rage

Victim, bikers in Mandaue road rage settle amicably

NBI-7 on Mandaue road rage: ‘A lost opportunity’ to catch fake gov’t workers

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy