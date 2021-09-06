Lapu LVOC to conduct contact tracing, disinfection of vax site

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines—The Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC) here will coordinate with the City Health Office (CHO) and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMO) in conducting contact tracing and disinfection in their vaccination site at the Island Central Mall (ICM) in Barangay Ibo.

This after a 42-year-old man who visited the vaccination site on September 2, 2021 for his second dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine tested positive for the virus.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief for LVOC, however, said that he is confident that their vaccination site at the ICM will no longer need to be disinfected since the area is open air.

But since the infected individual has passed the mall before arriving at the vaccination site, Sayson would have to coordinate with the DRRMO in the possible conduct of disinfection.

“Kana I will have to coordinate that with the DRMMO. But as to the exact vaccination site, dili ko ma-worry kay open-air mana atong vaccination site diha,” Sayson said.

Sayson also said that the positive individual has breached the protocol for those who have undergone the RT-PCR test.

“But what could have been done was prior sa iyang vaccination nga gi-swab siya, wala unta to siya miadto sa vaccination site. Anyway, pwede man ma-prolong ang imong second dose up to three months. So, once i-swab ka, under isolation gyud ka until mogawas ang imong result,” he said.

He added that they would also review the process in interviewing those who would receive their second dose of the vaccine after the positive individual claimed that he was not asked by the staff at the vaccination site whether he had existing symptoms of the virus.

Due to this, Sayson said that he will also coordinate with the CHO for the conduct of contact tracing so that they can identify those who were exposed to the positive individual.

