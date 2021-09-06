RiChessMasters to hold online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The RiChessMasters will be holding a major online chess tournament billed as “1st International Arbiter/National Master Wilfredo Neri Memorial Cup” this coming September 28 to 30, 2021 to keep the Cebuano chess community active amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RiChessMasters, the Cordova town-based chess organization which is supposedly going to host two major over the board chess tournaments — the first Cordova Philippines National Open: 500 Years of Legacy, and the 2nd Cordova Philippine International Open last month — but due to the strict quarantine protocols, both events were postponed to a later date.

To keep local woodpushers active, the group will instead hold this equally exciting online chess tournament that have generous cash prizes up for grabs.

The tournament will have four categories, the youth/womens, women’s, all-arbiters, and open.

The youth/women’s category is scheduled on September 28. The category will have four age groups, the under-10, U14, U16, and U20.

The women’s category is open for all female chess players regardless of title, age and rating as long as they are active members of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) — this rule applies to the rest of the categories.

The all-arbiters category is open for all active members of the Philippine Arbiters Chess Confederation (PACC).

The open category, meanwhile, is generally open for all woodpushers regardless of age, gender, title, or rating as long as they are also active members of the NCFP.

All categories will vie in a nine-round Swiss system blitz competition with five minutes plus three second increment playing time. It will be using the Tornelo online chess platform.

Foreign players who have FIDE identification are also valid to join.

Registration is ongoing and will end on September 24. For more information about the tournament check RiChessMasters’ official Facebook page.

