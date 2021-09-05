Discounts in Lapu-Lapu supermarkets for vaccinated individuals pushed

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will ask malls, supermarkets and grocery stores to give discounts to vaccinated individuals.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief for the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), said that on Tuesday, September 7, he would meet with the grocery store owners to discuss such an initiative.

“Mag-meeting pa ko ato by Tuesday. Makig-istorya pa ko, it’s a working proposal,” Sayson said.

(We will still hold a meeting for that this Tuesday. I will still talk to them. It’s a working proposal.)

Sayson said that during their meeting on Tuesday, they would also identify if how much would be the discount that grocery store owners would give.

The proposal, Sayson said, would encourage more Oponganons to participate in the city’s vaccination rollout.

This is after they have observed the decline of individuals visiting the vaccination sites.

Earlier, the city government is targeting to achieve herd immunity or 70 percent of its population to be vaccinated by the end of November this year.

Currently, Sayson said that the city had already vaccinated close to 150,000 individuals for the first dose, while more than 90,000 individuals were already fully vaccinated.

/dbs

