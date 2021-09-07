20-year-old HVI nabbed with P340K worth of ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man, who is considered a high value individual (HVI) by law enforcers, was arrested during a buy-bust operation late afternoon on Monday, September 6.

A complaint for the sales and possession of illegal drugs is now being prepared for filing against Cleiford Go, a resident of Barangay Bulacao in Talisay City, says Leia Albiar spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Go was arrested after he agreed to meet with a poseur buyer at about 5 p.m. along E. Sabellano Street, Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City.

PDEA-7 agents recovered 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340, 000 from his possession, Albiar said.

Albiar said the buy-bust operation was planned after three months of case build up.

Go, she said, is able to dispose 200 to 300 grams of shabu per week to buyers in the cites of Cebu and Talisay and those coming from other localities in southern Cebu.

Albiar said that Go is now detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility located at their compound in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City.

They are also conducting tactical interrogation on the suspect to get information on his cohorts and drug suppliers.

Realnumbersph, a unitary report on the government’s campaign for a drug-free Philippines, show that law enforcement units in the country have already arrested 12, 849 high value targets from July 1, 2016, to July 31, 2021 operations.

/ dcb

