Housemaid nabbed with P170K worth of ‘shabu’ in Tagbilaran City, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old housemaid was caught with around 25 grams of ‘shabu’ during a buy-bust operation in Purok 5, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City in Bohol province on Thursday evening, September 2, 2021.

Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Unit arrested Theresa Tapuroc, a resident of the said place, around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Tapurok was caught with one pack of suspected shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price of P170,000, said Leia Albiar, spokesperson of PDEA- Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Albiar said that it took two weeks for the team to close a transaction with Tapuroc, who is capable of disposing of at least 50 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

“Taod-taod na daw ni sya namaligya, but di sya basta-basta muhatag kung dili niya kaila,” Albiar said.

(She has been in this illegal activity for quite a while now, but she will not easily transact if the buyer is not familiar with her.)

As of now, Tapuroc is currently detained at the Tagbilaran Police Station pending the filing of charges for selling of illegal drugs.

Investigation continues in the hopes of identifying the possible source and cohorts of Tapuroc in this illegal drug activity.

Albiar continues to appeal to the public to not hesitate reporting to them illegal drug activities in their areas.

