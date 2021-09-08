MEDELLIN, Cebu—Support for Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi is coming from everywhere. Even from Israel.

This after a netizen from Israel wrote the name of the Cebu Province bet to the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on a piece of pare and slipped it on the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel.

The post contained a photo of what was written on the paper and a video of the netizen slipping itto one of the wall’s cracks.

“Steffi Pearson Aberasturi #OneSteffAtATime Cebu Province Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Miss Universe 2021,” reads the message from the paper.

‘Goodluck, Steffi! Love from Israel,’ the netizen wrote as a caption to the post.

The uploader seemed to have posted it on Facebook with limited privacy setting.

The name was not indicated in the Instagram story but Aberasturi is surely thankful for the offered prayer as she shared the video through her story.

Placing notes in the Western Wall is a practice of placing slips of paper containing written prayers to God into the cracks of the wall, which is said to have the “ear of God.”

Aberasturi is representing Cebu Province in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant this September 25. The winner will represent the Philippines in this year’s Miss Universe stint to be held in Israel.

/bmjo

