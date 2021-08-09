Steffi Aberasturi uses CCLEX as her catwalk for MUP runway challenge

Medellin, Cebu—Netizens were gushing on Miss Universe Philippines candidate Steffi Rose Aberasturi’s catwalk for the pageant’s runway challenge.

The runway videos of the official 75 candidates for this year’s stint were uploaded on the Miss Universe Philippines app on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Aberasturi, one of the early favorites, left a jaw dropping catwalk, showcasing the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

The 26-year-old representative from Cebu Province showed her seamless move wearing a little black dress and heels.

She first took her walk slowly before pivoting with her long hair swinging in perfect rhythm to her fierce and fiery face.

The camera panned in and out of the CCLEX giving an bird’s eye view of Aberasturi’s catwalk.

Voting for your favorite candidates’ video starts tonight, August 9 and will officially close on August 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Each MUPh app user can cast only one vote per day.

RELATED STORIES

MUPh 2021 candidate Steffi Aberasturi: Make sure your skin ‘gets the extra TLC it deserves’

Steffi Aberasturi to represent Cebu province in MUPh 2021

Cebuana beauty queen among top choices in Miss Universe Philippines’ ‘Headshot Challenge’

/dbs