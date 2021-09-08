Ironman PH moved anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 2021 Century Tuna Ironman Philippines triathlon event will be rescheduled to a new date due to the quarantine restrictions in the country.

The race, which was going to be held in Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales on October 17, 2021, will be rescheduled to March 6, 2022.

The race was originally scheduled on October 25, 2020. It was moved to June 6, 2021 and then to October 17.

In a post in the race’s official Facebook page, organizers stated they are working very hard to prepare a safe and enjoyable in-person sporting event for all athletes.

“Unfortunately, after consultation with Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and based upon the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting guidelines and precautions, we regret to inform you that the event cannot take place in 2021 and will now return on March 6, 2022. All registered athletes of the 2021 Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines Presented by Big Boss Cement will be receiving an email with further information. If you have additional questions, please contact [email protected],” stated in the Facebook post.

The post also mentioned that they will continue to develop and polish their operational plans with the coordination of local authorities and agencies in a way to create a consistent guidelines that follows the objectives and recommendations related to COVID-19.

“While we are prevented from holding the race in October, we thank our athletes for their patience as we work towards welcoming them back in March 2022 with an exceptional race experience,” stated in the Facebook post.

Around a thousand triathletes from different countries have already enlisted in the full-distance Ironman race. It features a grueling 3.8-kilometer swim, 180k bike, and 42k run.

The champion triathlete will pocket $25,000 purse while 30 age group finishers will qualify for the Ironman World Chamionships in Kona, Hawaii.

