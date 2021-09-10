Dwight Ramos joins B.League, becomes 8th Filipino to play in Japan

MANILA, Philippines—Gilas Pilipinas guard Dwight Ramos has turned pro, signing with Japanese B.League outfit Toyoma, the team announced Friday.

The signing made Ramos the eighth Filipino to play in the B.League system.

“We are pleased to inform you that the player contract for the B.League 2021-22 season with Dwight Ramos has reached a basic agreement,” announced the Grouses on Twitter.

Ramos joins a slew of Filipino talents who are now under contract with B.League teams.

Thirdy Ravena began the wave when he signed for the San-En NeoPhoenix in 2020 with his older brother Kiefer then joining the Shiga Lakestars.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is signed with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins while Kobe Paras and Javi Gomez de Liaño are with the Niigata Albirex BB and Ibaraki Robots, respectively.

Javi’s younger brother Juan is under contract with the Earth Friends Tokyo Z in the Division 2 along with Kemark Cariño who joined the Aomori Wat’s.

“I am very excited to play in the city of Toyama, it is a dream to play in such a beautiful city and country in Japan,” said Ramos in the team’s announcement. “I hope to win a lot of games and bring pride to the city of Toyama together with my new teammates.”

“I hope to see the fans at our games cheering for us all season. The team made the playoffs last season, I hope to contribute to a championship run this season. Basketball in Japan is growing every year and I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to play in such an amazing place.”

The 6-foot-4 Ramos hasn’t played professional basketball yet as he’s spent his time with the Gilas program while being enrolled at Ateneo.

It was in the Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers that Ramos proved his worth when he averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 steals a game.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy