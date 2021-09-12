Netizen shares heartwarming photos of 97-year-old lola and her ‘apo sa tuhod’

GINATILAN, Cebu — Grandparents are a source of wisdom and endless love.

And Rosario Ronolo, 97, proved that a great-grandma’s love knows no bounds.

Despite her age, this lola from Ozamiz City showed that motherly love never fades. Neither does it get tired.

Hazel Salisid shared with CDN Digital a heartwarming photo of her lola that was taken in May 2021 while she watched over her newborn.

“Gikan mig hospital ana mao pay pagpanganak nako ana. Then ako gipabantayan kadyot sako (lola) kay naa pasad koy gibuhat ana na time,” Salisid told CDN Digital.

(We just arrived from the hospital and I just gave birth that time. I asked my grandmother if she could watch over my baby since I was doing something then.)

“Bisag giduka na tawon na akung lola kugi gyod kaayo sya mobantay sa iyang apo sa tuhod,” she added.

(Even though my grandmother was already very sleepy, she was still determined to take care of her great-grandchild.)

Salisid said that her Lola Rosario is an important part of her life. She has always been her “guiding light.”

“Through the years, she has been teaching me how to live my life the way I’d be genuinely happy,” Salisid said.

Lola Rosario is also her source wisdom and values.

“She shares pieces of advice that are timeless. Those help me a lot in my journey as a daughter, a wife, and a mother,” she said.

Salisid said that she cherishes every moment spent with her grandmother and she feels truly blessed for having her always by her side.

“The best memories that we have are the times when we have fun chit chats and heart-to-heart talks. Those simple moments are treasures to keep,” she said.

Lola Rosario will be turning 98 on September 27, while Salisid’s baby will already be 4 months old on September 22.

And her birthday wish is for Lola Rosario continue to have good health and for her to live longer.

Indeed, grandparents play an important role in our lives. They may grow old but their love never fades.

As we celebrate Grandparents’ Day this Sunday, CDN Digital would like to share some love to all the lolos, lolas, papalos, mamalas, tatays and nanays in the world.

We thank you for the endless love and the joy that you bring to our lives. / dcb