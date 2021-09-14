Metro Manila to be under Alert Level 4 starting Sept. 16 — Año

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 starting September 16, 2021, which is the start of the pilot run of granular lockdowns, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday, September 14.

Año said Metro Manila mayors have agreed to implement just one alert level as a whole to avoid traveling across cities and crowding on low alert level areas.

“Alert Level 4 ang ipapatupad sa NCR (National Capital Region). Gumawa na ng kasunduan yung NCR mayors na isang Alert Level lang, Alert Level 4 ang gagawin nila at magtutulong tulong sila para mapababa yung numero at ang objective ay mapababa sa Alert Level 3,” he said in an interview over GMA News’ Unang Balita.

(Alert Level 4 will be placed over NCR. The mayors have agreed that they would only implement one alert level over the region and they decided that it should be Alert Level 4. They would help each other to bring down COVID-19 cases and eventually downgrade to Alert Level 3.)

Año said that based on data analytics, at least five areas in Metro Manila can qualify for Alert Level 5, while two are considered Level 3.

Most, however, qualify for Alert Level 4.

Based on the new guidelines on granular lockdowns, areas under Alert Level 4, which is the second highest alert level in the new system, are those with high and/or increasing COVID-19 transmission and high total bed and intensive care unit utilization rates.

Persons aged below 18 and above 65 and those with health risks, including pregnant women, must stay at home unless they need to access essential goods and services or have to go to work.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons who are not required to stay at their homes may be allowed subject to guidelines of their destination local government unit.

Individual outdoor exercises are likewise allowed in areas under Alert Level 4 for all ages regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status, but they must remain within the area of their residence.

Government agencies in areas placed under Alert Level 4 must remain fully operational while employing at least 20 percent on-site capacity with the rest under a work-from-home or flexible schedule scheme.

